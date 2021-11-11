Telehealth, virtual care or video visit? The nomenclature patients prefer

Care that is provided virtually goes by several different names, and patients respond differently to each of those terms, according to research released by branding agency Monigle.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household.

All respondents had received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance, with 70 percent of them having private insurance and 30 percent being enrolled in a government plan, excluding Medicaid. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

Telemedicine and virtual care were the terms with which respondents associated the most value. Respondents associated telemedicine with the words fast, pioneering and convenient. They associated virtual care with the words safety and innovative.

Patients associated telehealth with the words scientific and innovative, and they associated virtual visit with safety.

Mobile health and video visit were the terms with which respondents associated the least value. Respondents associated mobile health with the words ease and safety. They associated video visit with accessibility.