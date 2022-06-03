Telehealth use falls for the second month in a row 

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

Telehealth usage across the U.S. in March 2022 fell for the second month in a row, down to 4.6 percent of all claims, according to the FAIR Health telehealth tracker

The drop represents a 6.1 percent decrease since February 2022 in which 4.9 percent of all claim lines were telehealth claims. This is a decline still from January 2022 in which 5.4 percent of claim lines represented telehealth services.

The majority of the telehealth services provided were for mental health treatment, with 65.1 percent of claims relating to mental health diagnosis. 

