Teladoc reaches 50M visits

Telehealth company Teladoc has reached the 50 million visit milestone, and a quarter of Americans now have access to Teladoc through their employer or health plan.

Teladoc first hit 1 million visits in 2015. Approximately a third of Teladoc's 50 million visits occurred in the last year, according to a Nov. 15 Teladoc news release.

"We have created a unified and personalized experience while supporting a range of whole-person health needs, including primary care, chronic condition management, mental health and nutrition," Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic said. "As we reflect on this milestone, we remain focused on how we can have the greatest impact, for the greatest number of people around the world, across the greatest number of needs — empowering all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives."