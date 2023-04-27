Teladoc posts $69M net loss for Q1

Telehealth company Teladoc reported a net loss of $69.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. 

The company's first-quarter revenue reached $629 million, up 11 percent from the first quarter of 2022, according to an April 26 news release from Teladoc. 

Three more things to know about Teladoc's first-quarter performance:

  1. The company's losses include $46 million in stock-based compensation expenses, $8.1 million in restructuring costs and amortization of acquired intangibles of $50.3 million.

  2. Teladoc's virtual mental health company, BetterHelp, reported $279 million in revenue.

  3. Teladoc's U.S. revenue increased by 10 percent to $542 million.

