Teladoc posts $69M net loss for Q1

Telehealth company Teladoc reported a net loss of $69.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.
The company's first-quarter revenue reached $629 million, up 11 percent from the first quarter of 2022, according to an April 26 news release from Teladoc.
Three more things to know about Teladoc's first-quarter performance:
- The company's losses include $46 million in stock-based compensation expenses, $8.1 million in restructuring costs and amortization of acquired intangibles of $50.3 million.
- Teladoc's virtual mental health company, BetterHelp, reported $279 million in revenue.
- Teladoc's U.S. revenue increased by 10 percent to $542 million.