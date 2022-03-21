Teladoc launches telehealth model for employers

Teladoc Health unveiled a framework to help employers and health plans enhance their healthcare benefits by integrating virtual care.

The model is scalable so that it can be adopted by organizations of various sizes and industries, according to a March 21 news release. It is based on five elements of virtual care strategy: plan design, program offerings, member experience, performance measurement and governance.

The telehealth company recently conducted a study that found just 20 percent of employers have implemented a whole-person virtual care strategy.

"Our study findings suggest a need for a clear framework to guide employers through their unique virtual care evolution," Kelly Bliss, president of U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health, said in the release. "Leveraging our expertise and partnerships in the virtual care space, we have created the first industry-standard model to help guide employers better utilize virtual care to improve employee productivity, employee satisfaction and health equity while at the same time decreasing healthcare costs."