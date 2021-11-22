Some patients forgo care as states cut telehealth provisions: 5 details 

Half of U.S. states have stopped emergency declarations that waived licensing requirements for out-of-state clinicians conducting telehealth visits, leaving patients across the country unable to access care or scrambling for new providers, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 22.

Five details:

1. During the pandemic, all 50 states and Washington, D.C., used emergency declarations to lift some parts of licensing requirements for out-of-state physicians providing telehealth visits, according to the Alliance for Connected Care. Since then, 25 states have stopped the provisions, the Journal reported.

2. Jennifer Roman, a 27-year-old with rare neurological condition idiopathic intracranial hypertension, as well as inflammatory disorder Behcet's disease, told the Journal that in June her insurer said it would stop covering out-of-state telehealth visits.

3. Ms. Roman was told she would have to drive two hours to visit each of her physicians at Johns Hopkins University and New York University since her state doesn't have appropriate specialists for her rare conditions. Without access to virtual care, she said she has been forgoing appointments that were conducted virtually last year.

"For people in the rare-disease community, what's happened as a result of telehealth coverage being cut back is, we have been left behind to get worse," she told the Journal.

4. Some hospitals, physicians and telehealth providers have advocated to make pandemic provisions for telehealth permanent to expand access to care and treatment.

5. Some licensing boards have opposed extending telehealth services. Lisa Robin, chief advocacy officer at the Federation of State Medical Boards, told the publication that an expansion of telehealth could lead to more fraud in the industry; in September, the Justice Department charged 138 providers in connection with a combined $1.4 billion fraud involving telemedicine.