Tulsa, Okla.-based OSU Medicine is giving more facilities access to its virtual care programs.

OSU Medicine is providing virtual behavioral health emergency room consults to Idabel, Okla.-based McCurtain Memorial Hospital and Cleveland (Okla.) Area Hospital, according to a May 24 news release from OSU Medicine.

The hospital is also planning to provide virtual hospitalist services to Sallisaw, Okla.-based Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.