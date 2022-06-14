Nonprofit institute offers $50M for research into virtual chronic disease management

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute is offering up to $50 million for studies showing how telemedicine can improve the health of patients with chronic diseases.

The nonprofit institute, created through the Affordable Care Act, will fund research into techniques that incorporate telehealth into primary care for the management of comorbidities.

More than a quarter of people living in the U.S. have multiple chronic conditions, a rate that is higher among Black and brown Americans, rural residents and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the institute.

An online application system opens Sept. 7. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 10, 2023. Awards will be announced in July 2023.