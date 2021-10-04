New York governor signs telehealth executive order to curb hospital worker shortages

New York Gov. Kathy Hochulon Sept. 25 inked an executive order that will use telehealth to alleviate staffing shortages amid the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Three details:

  1. The order enables physicians from outside New York, from Canada or from any other country approved by the Department of Health to treat New Yorkers through telehealth.

  2. The executive order also allows nurses, licensed practical nurses, licensed nurse practitioners, midwives and social workers who are in good standing from any state to provide services in New York. Medical technicians will be able to use mobile health platforms to provide care for patients in different locations.

  3. The order is set to expire Oct. 27.

