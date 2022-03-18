Majority of providers frustrated with lofty patient expectations for virtual visits: study

Fifty-five percent of healthcare providers are frustrated with managing patient expectations for telehealth visits, according to research released March 15 by UnitedHealth Group.

Researchers from UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum surveyed healthcare providers from Oct. 25 toNov. 2. About 75 percent of respondents practiced primary care, 18 percent practiced specialty care and 4 percent urgent care.

Here are three more findings for the survey:

1. Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported feeling frustrated by the quality of care they can provide via telehealth appointments.

2. Half of respondents reported feeling frustrated by the technical details that come with navigating telehealth.

3. Ninety percent of respondents said they feel telehealth increases convenience for patients, and 52 percent said telehealth makes it easier for patients to find appointments.