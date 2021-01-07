KLAS: Top performing telehealth platforms for healthcare organizations

Telehealth use skyrocketed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving healthcare organizations to forge new vendor partnerships and rapidly expand virtual care offerings.

For its Telehealth Performance 2020 report, KLAS Research analyzed insights based on interviews with 277 provider, payer and employer organizations about their satisfaction with their telehealth vendors.

Here is the overall satisfaction scores healthcare organizations gave to their respective vendor platforms, based on a 100-point scale. The virtual care platforms ranked are non-EHR only.

Caregility: 92.0

Teladoc Health (InTouch): 86.6

VSee: 84.7

MDLive: 79.2

Amwell: 73.9

The following satisfaction scores are based on a limited amount of data.

SwyMed: 94.7

Mend: 88.7

Zipnosis: 87.9

Teladoc Health: 81.2

