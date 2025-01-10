Home healthcare spending sees strong growth: Report

Home healthcare remains the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare sector, with spending increasing by 11.1% year over year in October 2024, according to Altarum's Jan. 8 Health Sector Economic Indicators report.
This growth outpaced all other major healthcare categories, reflecting heightened demand for services and the sector's vital role in the broader healthcare ecosystem.
Here are four things to know from the report:
- Employment within home healthcare has also seen a notable rise. The sector added 16,000 jobs in November 2024, marking a 9.8% increase compared to the prior year.
- Home healthcare now employs 1.83 million individuals, a jump of nearly 164,000 jobs over the past year.
- The rise in utilization continues to drive spending growth. Home healthcare utilization increased by 9.6% year over year in October 2024.
- Competitive wages have also contributed to the sector's growth. Home healthcare wages grew by 1.5% year over year as of November 2024.