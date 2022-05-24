Emergency telehealth set to grow

Telehealth is often thought to occur in place of in-person primary care or specialist visits, but its use in the emergency department is poised to grow as more hospitals adopt the tech, reported the American Medical Association May 23.

One form of emergency telehealth is triage telehealth, which occurs when a patient speaks to a medical professional who helps them decide which department they should visit in-person. By screening patients virtually, medical professionals can better streamline the patient experience and prepare more adequately for intake.

Direct, acute, unscheduled patient care is also a field of telehealth that is set for growth, in which emergency department physicians can advise patients and provide consultations with skilled specialists.

Telestroke care and virtual observation of patients are two other areas of emergency telehealth that could continue to grow.