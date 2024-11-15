DEA extends telehealth prescribing flexibilities: 5 notes

The Drug Enforcement Administration extended the flexibilities enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic that allows healthcare providers to prescribe specific controlled substances via telehealth.
Five things to know:
- The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a final rule on Nov. 15 extending telemedicine prescribing flexibilities for an additional year, according to a news release from the American Hospital Association.
- Under the extension, the agencies will waive the in-person visit requirement for prescribing controlled substances virtually, pushing the deadline to Dec. 31, 2025.
- This includes stimulant medications for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety medications, and medications for opioid use disorder, among others.
- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients needed at least one in-person visit to receive controlled substances.
- The announcement comes after the American Hospital Association advocated for the agencies to extend the prescribing flexibility, which was set to expire at the end of 2024.