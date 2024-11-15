DEA extends telehealth prescribing flexibilities: 5 notes

Naomi Diaz -

The Drug Enforcement Administration extended the flexibilities enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic that allows healthcare providers to prescribe specific controlled substances via telehealth. 

Five things to know:

  1. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a final rule on Nov. 15 extending telemedicine prescribing flexibilities for an additional year, according to a news release from the American Hospital Association.

  2.  Under the extension, the agencies will waive the in-person visit requirement for prescribing controlled substances virtually, pushing the deadline to Dec. 31, 2025.

  3. This includes stimulant medications for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety medications, and medications for opioid use disorder, among others.

  4. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients needed at least one in-person visit to receive controlled substances.

  5. The announcement comes after the American Hospital Association advocated for the agencies to extend the prescribing flexibility, which was set to expire at the end of 2024.
 

