Cleveland Clinic surpasses 100K outpatient virtual visits: 3 things to know

Cleveland Clinic has performed more than 100,000 virtual care visits since launching the outpatient telemedicine service in 2014, according to a Feb. 12 news release.

Three things to know:

1. In 2019 alone, Cleveland Clinic completed 41,000 virtual visits.

2. The nonprofit health system initially began offering telemedicine services as telestroke consults through its neurological institute.

3. Nearly every Cleveland Clinic specialty now offers virtual visits, including cardiology, cancer, neonatology and internal medicine.

