Children's Minnesota inks virtual care partnerships with 6 hospitals

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota Health System will provide neonatal care delivered via telemedicine technology to six hospitals across Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

The partnering hospitals include Regina Medical Center (Hastings, Minn.), District One Hospital (Faribault, Minn.), New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center, Buffalo (Minn.) Hospital, Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center and Western Wisconsin Health (Baldwin, Wis.).

Through the partnerships, physicians can participate in a virtual consultation using audio and video technology with a neonatal clinician from Children's Minnesota.

"Expert, specialized care should be available to all newborns, regardless of where they're born," said Mark Bergeron, MD, director of special care nurseries and neonatal virtual care at Children's Minnesota. "These partnerships bring us one step closer to that reality…"

Children's Minnesota is an independent, nonprofit health system that comprises two hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is an American Academy of Pediatrics designated Level IV neonatal care center.

