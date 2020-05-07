Bank of America gives UMass Memorial $100K to support telemedicine

Bank of America granted $100,000 to UMass Memorial Health Care for its telemedicine program as the Worcester, Mass.-based health system navigates a longer than anticipated surge period of COVID-19 patients, according to Worcester Business Journal.

UMass Memorial Health Care decided to expand its telemedicine program because nearly 3,500 patients across its network have tested positive for COVID-19. Using telemedicine will help preserve personal protective equipment and limit spread of the COVID-19 infection.

“We are experiencing a longer than expected surge period, which will put an even greater strain on our resources, including the valuable personal protective equipment needed to keep our caregivers and patients safe from infection,” said UMass Memorial CEO Dr. Eric Dickson, according to the report.

