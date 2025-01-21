Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist launches virtual primary care practice

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has introduced a new virtual primary care practice designed to offer patients greater flexibility and accessibility.

The Atrium Health Primary Care Virtual Family Medicine practice allows patients to establish ongoing care with a dedicated provider and care team, eliminating the need for in-person visits, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

Appointments can be scheduled at any time, day or night, through the MyAtriumHealth patient portal.

The virtual practice handles a wide range of healthcare needs, including chronic condition management, mental health services, preventative care, medication management, lab orders, and virtual consultations with specialists.