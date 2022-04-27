Amwell names new chief marketing officer

Amwell named Susan Worthy as chief marketing officer.

In her new role, Ms. Worthy will be responsible for leading Amwell's overall marketing strategy, and driving company growth, according to an April 27 press release.

Ms. Worthy will replace Mary Modahl, who is set to retire April 30.

Before joining Amwell, Ms. Worthy spent six years at Optum leading marketing teams, driving product value, and establishing thought leadership and market awareness to achieve growth and shareholder value.