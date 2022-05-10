Amwell boosts telehealth visits 20% in Q1: 5 things to know

Amwell has been growing its number of providers and patients in the first quarter of 2022 as it released its results from its first financial report of the year May 9.
Here are five main takeaways from its first quarter report:
- Amwell had 102,000 active providers at the end of the first quarter compared to 91,000 the prior quarter.
- Total visits increased by 20 percent from 1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 1.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- The company's total revenue sat at $64.2 million.
- It expects to earn a total annual revenue between $275 and $285 million in 2022.
- Company co-CEO Iddo Scholenberg said Amwell had made "meaningful progress" on the launch of its new platform Converge, and launched new programs targeting musculoskeletal and dermatological health.