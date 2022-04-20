Amwell adds musculoskeletal, dermatology programs

Amwell added clinical programs for musculoskeletal care and dermatology, the telehealth platform said April 20.

The musculoskeletal program is designed to help health plans deal with obstacles linked to physical therapy access, disruptions in productivity and associated costs. The program includes a personalized physical therapy plan, telehealth visits, a digital sensor kit for guided exercise sessions, engagement services and access to behavioral health resources.

Amwell's dermatology program offers access to care from board-certified dermatologists who can treat nearly 3,000 conditions of the skin, hair and nails. The program is designed to help solve for the dermatologist shortage, which has caused patients across the country to wait over a month for in-person dermatology visits.

Health plans can brand or use the two new programs as part of their digital offerings, according to Amwell's news release.