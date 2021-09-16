Amazon, Dollar General & Walmart's telehealth push: 5 updates

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail giants have moved rapidly to establish a foothold in the telehealth boom.

Below are five updates Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:

  1. Amazon Care is bringing both telehealth and in-person care to Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Boston in 2021. Amazon plans to operate in-person healthcare in 20 major cities by the end of 2022.

  2. In an effort to expand coverage of its services, Amazon Care approached several big health insurers, including Aetna, Premera Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

  3. Walmart Health began shuffling its leadership amid a slow clinic rollout. The retail giant has been focusing on its telehealth initiatives and has pushed back its timeline for brick-and-mortar clinic locations.

  4. Dollar General healthcare offerings will focus on services that rural customers don't have access to, such as eye care, telemedicine or prescription drug delivery.

  5. Dollar General has inked a partnership with online pharmacy Genius Rx. The partnership enables customers to get prescriptions delivered to their homes. Dollar General also has a partnership with telehealth provider Babylon. Babylon is already offering free telehealth appointments at certain locations in Missouri.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles