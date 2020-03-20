AMA, Physicians Foundation, state medical associations launch telehealth initiative amid coronavirus pandemic

The American Medical Association, Physicians Foundation, Florida Medical Association, Massachusetts Medical Society and Texas Medical Association on March 19 launched a joint telehealth initiative that aims to help physicians deploy virtual care services.

The organizations pushed forward the launch of the collaborative, dubbed The Telehealth Initiative, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telehealth Initiative aims to help physicians shift their care delivery to telehealth models. The program offers physicians the opportunity to participate in evidence-based coaching to help improve patient care access and outcomes through telehealth technology.

The initiative is currently providing free, online access to telehealth resources for physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With our healthcare system confronting COVID-19's unprecedented toll on the world, medical expertise is critical to flattening the curve and saving lives," said Gary Price, MD, president of The Physicians Foundation, according to the news release. "Telehealth allows us to reach more patients while protecting our health care workforce."

More articles on telehealth:

