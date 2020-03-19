Telehealth365 makes platform free for 6 months amid coronavirus pandemic

Telehealth365 is offering its virtual care video clinic platform free for the next six months for federally qualified health centers in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a March 18 news release.

The company's cloud-based telehealth platform, dubbed Omnipresence Clinic, is designed to support primary healthcare providers, cardiologists, dermatologists, orthopedic specialists and psychiatrists.

While the platform is offered to federally qualified health centers, which treat underserved populations, Telehealth365 plans to extend the campaign to all types of healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics and medical practitioners, the company's CEO Vijay Sharma said in the news release. Telehealth365 primarily serves federally qualified health centers, rural hospitals, nursing homes and home healthcare organizations.

"[The Omnipresence Clinic] can support the health and wellbeing of patients and healthcare workers alike," said Jagdish Patel, MD, CMO of TeleHealth365. "Many patients can receive treatment without the need for crowded waiting rooms, avoiding cross infection and, thus, flattening the spread of COVID-19."

More articles on telehealth:

Influx of telehealth requests leading to long delays at Jefferson Health, Cleveland Clinic & more

Blue Shield of California waives Teladoc Health visit costs for most members during coronavirus pandemic

Amwell raises nearly $60M in equity: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.