A look at a Maryland health system's virtual care expansion

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is expanding its virtual care capabilities across its hospitals.

Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Md., has integrated AI company care.ai's virtual care solutions into its 32-bed progressive care unit, according to a Sept. 9 news release. This system features a virtual nurse displayed on a screen in each patient's room, offering consultations for discharge instructions, documentation, education, and additional support, thereby allowing bedside nurses to focus more on direct patient care.

Additionally, LifeBridge's Northwest Hospital in Milford Mill, Md., has adopted care.ai's virtual tele-sitting technology following a successful pilot program.

"We are excited to see how this virtual care initiative will help us optimize patient care, enhance both patient and provider experiences, and strengthen clinician capabilities, all while maintaining safe, efficient, and compassionate interactions," Tressa Springmann, chief digital and information officer at LifeBridge Health said in the release.