3 key roadblocks preventing telehealth growth

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of some digital health tools, but there are still significant obstacles preventing widespread use of these tools in the healthcare industry.

On Oct. 22, STAT held a virtual discussion with key players in the digital health space — including representatives from Lyft, Verily, Roche and Virta Health — to discuss key factors blocking the widespread adoption of telehealth technologies.

Three of the most prominent obstacles they discussed:

Lack of cohesion with the existing healthcare system.



Lack of sufficient and reliable evidence to support the cause for widespread adoption.



Providers' reluctance to try something new.

