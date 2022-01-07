White House, USPS solidify plans to distribute 500M COVID-19 tests

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The U.S. government is finalizing a plan with the U.S. Postal Service to distribute 500 million COVID-19 tests to households nationwide, four people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Five things to know:

1. The White House is creating a website where people can request the free rapid tests, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.  

2. COVID-19 test manufacturers and distributions have already submitted federal proposals to provide a portion of the 500 million tests. 

3. USPS is in talks with four labor unions to extend its seasonal workforce — about 40,000 employees — to help distribute the tests. 

4. The government aims to start shipping tests by mid-January, and a formal announcement may come as early as next week. 

5. The plan comes as preliminary research suggests rapid tests may be less sensitive to the omicron variant and, therefore, not a reliable tool to help curb virus transmission.

Learn more here.

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 