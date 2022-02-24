White House releases plan to strengthen supply chain

The Biden administration released long-term actions it plans to take to boost supply chain resiliency Feb. 24.

Among the actions it plans to take include investing in port infrastructure to improve the flow of goods from ships to shelves; expanding domestic production and processing of minerals used in appliances, motors and other goods; and using the Defense Production Act to build and expand the health resources industrial base to reduce dependence on imports for "key pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients."

The plans to strengthen the nation's supply chain are based on new reports from seven cabinet agencies, including HHS and the Department of Transportation.

