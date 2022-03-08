Walgreens and Labcorp offering free at-home PCR tests for COVID-19

Walgreens, Labcorp and HHS are offering free, nationwide access to COVID-19 at-home PCR test collection kits through the pharmacy's website.

Individuals age 2 and older will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 kit if they are experiencing mild symptoms related to COVID-19, were exposed to someone with COVID-19, or if they were asked to get tested by a healthcare professional, contact investigator or public health department, according to a March 7 press release.

To request a Labcorp COVID-19 at-home kit at no cost, individuals can visit Walgreens' website, which will redirect them to Labcorp OnDemand where they will answer eligibility questions. Once approved, the kit will be shipped overnight via FedEx with step-by-step instructions to guide people through kit registration, sample collection and how to return your sample.

Completed tests can be dropped off at Walgreens locations or a FedEx drop off location using the pre-paid FedEx Priority Overnight bag provided.

Results will become available through the Labcorp OnDemand portal within one to two days after the lab receives the specimen.

The free-offering aims to provide more communities with access to reliable and convenient testing services, according to the press release.