US needs up to 176M COVID-19 tests per month to safely reopen schools, report says

The U.S. may need up to 176 million COVID-19 tests each month to safely reopen schools, according to a report written by health policy experts at the Rockefeller Foundation published Sept. 9.

The report focuses on the need for testing at schools as they reopen around the country. It suggests that the U.S. needs at least 176 million tests per month for teachers and students.

Teachers and students should be tested twice per week in areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases, the report suggests. The experts suggest using tests that are less accurate but can deliver results faster.

The current testing capacity in the U.S. is about 21 million tests per month, according to the COVID tracking project.

The report suggests another 17.4 million tests per month should go to nursing homes, where the population is at high risk for COVID-19.

Find the full report here.

