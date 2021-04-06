US launches National Supply Chain Integrity Month

The U.S. has launched its fourth annual National Supply Chain Integrity Month and has issued a call to action for organizations across the country to strengthen their supply chains.

The initiative, led by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, is designed to raise awareness of threats to U.S. supply chains and to share information on risk mitigation.

"If the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting product shortages were not a sufficient wake-up call, the recent software supply chain attacks on U.S. industry and government should serve as a resounding call to action. We must enhance the resilience, diversity, and security of our supply chains. The vitality of our nation depends on it," said Michael Orlando, acting NCSC director, in an April 1 news release.

The security center will issue guidance throughout the month on supply chain risk management for the healthcare sector and several other sectors.

Read the full news release here.

