Trump confirms tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to take effect: 6 things to know

President Donald Trump confirmed that 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports, will take effect March 4, according to a Feb. 27 post to Truth Social.

President Trump cited concerns that drugs were flowing into the U.S. from both countries at "unacceptable levels."

"We can not allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA and until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed tariffs will go into effect on March 4 will indeed go into effect as scheduled," the post stated.

Here are six things to know: