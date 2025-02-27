Trump confirms tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to take effect: 6 things to know

President Donald Trump confirmed that 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports, will take effect March 4, according to a Feb. 27 post to Truth Social.
President Trump cited concerns that drugs were flowing into the U.S. from both countries at "unacceptable levels."
"We can not allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA and until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed tariffs will go into effect on March 4 will indeed go into effect as scheduled," the post stated.
Here are six things to know:
The 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico have been on hold for a month. Days after proposing the tariffs on Canada and Mexico in early February, he suspended them for 30 days after signaling he had won concessions from the nations.
He also announced that China, which already has a 10% tariff on exports to the U.S., will be hit with an additional 10% tariff starting March 4, bringing total duties to 20%.
A White House official confirmed with CNBC on Feb. 27 that the new duties on Chinese imports would move forward as announced.
President Trump's remarks contradicted earlier remarks by White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset, who suggested decisions on tariffs would come after an April 1 review, according to the CNBC report.
President Trump also said reciprocal tariffs on major trading partners are slated to take effect April 2, NBC News reported Feb. 27.