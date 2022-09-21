Texas Medical Center to build biomanufacturing center for medical supplies, drugs

Houston-based Texas Medical Center on Sept. 20 unveiled plans to build a biomanufacturing center called the TMC BioPort. It will focus on manufacturing and distributing medical supplies, therapies and pharmaceuticals.

The TMC BioPort will span several hundred acres and is expected to add more than 100,000 jobs to the Houston region.

During an event on Sept. 20, Bill McKeon, CEO and president of Texas Medical Center, said the district will double the size of the medical center within 10 years, and that it supports the nation's goal of reducing reliance on other countries for pharmaceuticals, Houston Public Media reports.