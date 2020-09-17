States need $6B to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, CDC director says

CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, said that states need about $6 billion to be able to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, The Washington Post reported.

The CDC has about $600 million in relief money, but states need significantly more resources, he said.

"We need to get resources to states now," Dr. Redfield said. "They cannot do it without resources. In my professional opinion … it’s going to take somewhere between $5.5 [billion] to $6 billion to distribute this vaccine. It’s as urgent as getting these manufacturing facilities up."

The money will go toward keeping vaccines at subzero temperatures using special freezers, as well as systems to ensure people get correct doses at the right time, according to the Post. Most vaccines will require two doses.

CDC officials have been seeking the $6 billion for the last two months, but bipartisan talks stalled last month and prospects are uncertain for their resumption, the Post reported.



