South Carolina hospital supplier now selling COVID-19 tests to the public 

Columbia, S.C.-based Rhino Medical Supply is now selling at-home COVID-19 tests to the public as cases surge in the state, Fox affiliate WACH reported Jan. 4.

The company typically supplies healthcare systems with tests, but the growing demand and tight supply led company officials to open up sales to the public.

"Being able to test quickly is critical in slowing down the spread of the virus," Chief Operating Officer Elliot Haynie told WACH. "When you would normally go to a Walgreens and be able to find a test … you can’t find them anymore."

State data updated Jan. 5 shows 4,248 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina.