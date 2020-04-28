Quest Diagnostics offers COVID-19 antibody tests without physician visit

Quest Diagnostics is now offering a COVID-19 antibody test without need for a physician's appointment, CNBC reported.

The tests can be scheduled online, and Quest will screen people to determine whether an antibody test would be appropriate for them. It then sends eligible patients to one of the company's labs to receive the test, and results are given within two days.

The tests, which cost $119, can be helpful for people who were never diagnosed with COVID-19 but believe they were exposed to the virus, CNBC reported. It also can be used to detect whether people already diagnosed with COVID-19 have produced antibodies to fight the disease.

Health officials have warned that scientists don't know if COVID-19 antibodies give a person COVID-19 immunity or reduce their risk of reinfection, CNBC reported.



Read the full article here.

