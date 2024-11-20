PPE manufacturers urge Congress to reauthorize pandemic preparedness bill

The American Medical Manufacturers Association is calling on Congress to quickly reauthorize the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act before the end of the 118th Congressional Session in January 2025.

In a Nov. 19 news release from the agency, AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel emphasized that the reauthorization is critical for ensuring U.S. resilience in future crises including pandemics, natural disasters and other emergencies.

AMMA highlighted the importance of maintaining robust funding for the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, which plays a key role in preparing for and responding to emergencies. The group also advocates for targeted tariffs "support domestic industries and reduce our reliance on imports," according to the release.

Reauthorizing PAHPA, according to AMMA, would reinforce life-saving programs, protect public health and build a stronger, more self-reliant supply chain.