Pharmaceutical experts weigh in on strengthening supply chain: 3 takeaways

Several breakdown areas in the pharmaceutical supply chain were brought to light by COVID-19, but looking ahead, three areas should be at the core of improvements, experts say: health equity, trust and communication, and public-private partnerships.

Interviews with 35 pharmaceutical supply chain experts revealed that while notable issues exist in these three areas, the most room for improvement does as well, according to a report published in April by the Milken Institute Center for Public Health.

Three key takeaways from the report:

1. Improving Equity

Health equity requires prioritization of getting resources and medications to patients in underserved populations when they need it and building the necessary infrastructure.

"Ideally, with an equitable PSC, all parties are represented, ensuring that all needs and concerns are considered. When all communities receive the resources and care they need, the health disparity gap narrows, increasing the potential for health outcomes to improve."

2. Building trust and better communication

Trust and communication must be strengthened across all key stakeholders along the pharmaceutical supply chain. Most importantly, the supply chain must be reliable in serving all communities during both times of crisis and a state of normalcy.

"If medication delivery is to maintain this high standard, the PSC must continue evolving to remain secure, sophisticated and efficient. End-to-end stakeholders must build even greater trust across all partners concerned with operating ethically, in compliance with regulations and in a timely manner."

3. Developing new, lasting public-private partnerships

Placing a core focus on the specific private and public partnerships as they are related to the pharmaceutical supply chain will have a snowball effect in aiding the two areas previously detailed. Focusing on innovative business models, forming nontraditional partnerships and anticipating stakeholder needs before they arise will build up the supply chain's resilience going forward.

"All sectors can act as agents of public health to promote policies, systems, and environments that protect and promote the health of all people in all communities," the report states. "During the height of the pandemic, we saw the emergence of many unique [public-private partnerships] from which we can learn to bolster the resiliency of the PSC in support of public health nationally, regionally and locally."