NBA's rapid COVID-19 test getting a tryout in 5 states

HHS has launched a pilot program in five states to test the portable COVID-19 molecular test used by the NBA to control the virus in its "bubble" this season.

The pilot will determine how to integrate the test into places such as nursing homes to help with COVID-19 surveillance and infection control.

The test is point-of-care, uses a nasal swab and can generate results in about 20 minutes. It's the only molecular test provided by HHS that doesn't have to be sent to a lab for results, which usually takes two to three days.

HHS has distributed 27,000 of the tests in Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, Texas and Alaska, which will see how they perform at healthcare facilities. The U.S. Defense Department also plans to use the test.

"Having a highly specific and sensitive [point-of-care] molecular test could dramatically improve infection control at nursing homes and other institutional settings especially," said Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, MD.

The tests are made by Cue Health, which was given $481 million by HHS in October to boost their production. The test received an emergency use authorization from the FDA in June.



