Medtronic to acquire California devicemaker Avenu Medical

Medtronic said Sept. 30 it will acquire Avenu Medical, a device maker based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Medtronic said Avenu specializes in making AV fistulae, which treats patients with end-stage renal disease.

"Medtronic's acquisition of Avenu aligns directly with our vision of bringing less invasive, endovascular solutions to patients requiring durable vascular access," said Mark Ritchart, CEO of Avenu Medical. "With Medtronic's extensive market presence, clinical leadership, and market development expertise, coupled with Avenu's customer-focused team and innovative technology, we are confident that together, we can drive awareness and adoption of this technology globally."

The acquisition is expected to close in October. The companies didn't disclose the financial details.

Read Medtronic's full news release here.

