McKesson to close South Carolina distribution center

McKesson Medical-Surgical will shut down its Rock Hill, S.C.-based distribution center in the spring, marking the end of its decade-long operation in the area, The Post and Courier reported Dec. 30.

The 300,000-square-foot facility will close in March, with nearly 200 employees set to be laid off. The company informed its workforce of the closure in September and a formal layoff notice was submitted to the state in December, according to the newspaper.

McKesson Medical-Surgical, part of McKesson Corp., invested $27.5 million in the Rock Hill center when it opened a decade ago. It is one of the Richmond, Va.-based company's 22 distribution hubs across the nation.

The closure is a part of McKesson's efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency. "After a thorough review of our strategic and operational goals, we are making changes to our McKesson Medical-Surgical organization to drive operational efficiencies and simplify our infrastructure," company spokesperson Teri Mitchell told the Post and Courier.