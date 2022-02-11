KF94 masks: 5 things to know

KF94 masks are high-quality masks made in South Korea that are often described as being more comfortable than typical respirators, The New York Times reported Feb. 10.

Here are five things to know about them:

1. KF94 stands for "Korean filter" and offers 94 percent filtration.

2. The masks were developed for public use and are available in adult and child sizes, unlike the respirator-style mask approved in the U.S.

3. They can be worn for about 40 hours as long as they remain clean and continue to fit snugly on the face.

4. The design creates more space between the mask and the mouth, leading some wearers to say they're more comfortable than typical respirators.

5. There are seemingly fewer KF94 counterfeit masks on the market.