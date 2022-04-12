J&J to pay $302M for 'deceptive' marketing of pelvic mesh implants

Johnson & Johnson must pay $302 million to California for "many years of deceptive marketing" about pelvic mesh implants with the potential to cause serious vaginal pain and damage, The San Francisco Chronicle reported April 11.

The state assessed $344 million in penalties against Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, in January 2020, after ruling the company made "misleading and potentially harmful statements" in advertisements and instructional brochures for nearly two decades.

A district court of appeals later ruled $42 million of the penalties were unjustified due to lack of evidence pertaining to statements made by sales representatives.

Ryan Carbain, a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson, told The San Francisco Chronicle the company plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

"Ethicon responsibly communicated the risks and benefits of its transvaginal mesh products to doctors and patients and in full compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration laws," Mr. Carbain said.