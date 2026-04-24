How the Iran conflict is reshaping hospital supply chains

Disruptions tied to the Iran conflict are beginning to ripple through healthcare supply chains — but for many hospital leaders, the response so far has been less about crisis management and more about reinforcing systems, tightening oversight and preparing for prolonged instability.

The concerns follow a series of supply shocks affecting critical inputs across healthcare operations. Damage to production facilities and shipping disruptions have already reduced roughly one-third of the global helium supply, raising concerns for imaging services that rely on the gas for MRI machines and certain surgical procedures. At the same time, glove manufacturers have raised prices by as much as 40% as raw material costs climb, with analysts warning that sustained disruption could lead to shortages in the coming months.

Against that backdrop, supply leaders say the core issue is not any single shortage — but whether supply chains are built to adapt.

At Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Healthcare, the focus has shifted inward. Rather than reacting to disruptions as they arise, supply chain teams are sharpening oversight of utilization and contract performance.

“Geopolitical volatility forces us to hyper-focus on utilization within high-volume, committed contract structures,” said Michael Alfaro, director of materials management. “While we leverage these relationships and hold our primary partners strictly accountable, the reality of sudden allocation shifts demands an engineered, parallel sourcing architecture.”

That approach reflects a broader departure from traditional, linear supply models. For Mr. Alfaro, the greatest risk is not any one disruption — but dependence on systems not designed for sustained global volatility.

“The greatest vulnerability is a reliance on legacy supply models,” he said. “Our standard operating procedure is strict, silent redundancy to ensure clinical continuity remains entirely insulated from global friction.”

At Shelbyville, Ind.-based Major Health Partners, early awareness of potential disruption has enabled a more proactive response. Don Barton, chief technical officer and director of supply chain management, said his team began adjusting procurement strategies before shortages fully materialized.

“We’ve adjusted our procurement strategy by recognizing it early and slowly built up a modest safety stock for our gloves prior to allocations being implemented by the manufacturers,” he said.

So far, those steps — along with existing supplier agreements — have helped limit operational impact. Pricing pressures are emerging, particularly in the glove market, but have not yet affected the organization significantly, he said.

Helium, while critical to imaging and cryogenics infrastructure, remains a secondary concern for day-to-day operations — though leaders are monitoring the market closely as global supply tightens.

“We’re watching helium availability from a distance due to its role in imaging and cryogenics, but from a day-to-day standpoint it doesn’t impact us,” Mr. Barton said.

Looking ahead, Mr. Barton pointed to a familiar vulnerability.

“As we prepare for potential prolongation, our primary vulnerability remains single-source dependencies in specialty gases and gloves,” he said.

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