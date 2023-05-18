Hospital metal products manufacturer fined after 21 safety violations

United Hospital Supply Corp. has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for 17 serious violations, three willful violations and one other-than-serious violation.

The company produces metal products such as steel cabinets, lockers and laboratory hoods for hospitals, laboratories and schools, according to a May 17 agency news release.

OSHA launched an investigation after a company employee lost three fingers on his first day of work while operating a press brake in New Jersey without required safety guards. OSHA cited United Hospital Supply with "willfully failing to remove or repair an inoperable forklift and to provide hazard communication training for chemicals used in the facility."

The proposed penalty is $498,464, and the company has been placed on OSHA's severe violator enforcement program. United Hospital Supply Corp. has 15 days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings.