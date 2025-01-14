Henry Schein launches $300K relief fund for LA wildfire recovery

Alexandra Murphy -

Henry Schein is launching a relief fund to provide essential medical supplies to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. 

The company is committing up to $300,000, including $150,000 in cash and $150,000 in essential healthcare supplies to aid relief efforts, according to a Jan. 14 news release from the company. 

Henry Schein and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation will each contribute $25,000 with the company matching Team Schein Member donations up to $50,000. The company is also providing critical supplies to partner organizations on the ground. 

