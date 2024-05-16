GHX awards 15 providers, suppliers for advancing healthcare

On May 15, Global Healthcare Exchange honored 15 healthcare providers and supplies for their "exceptional commitment to advancing healthcare and supporting patients."
GHX evaluated suppliers and providers on performance metrics specific to each category, and a committee of GHX executives and healthcare influencers chose the individual award recipients. Read more about the methodology here.
- Provider of the Year - Large: Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health
- Provider of the Year - Medium: Children's of Alabama (Birmingham)
- Provider of the Year - Small: Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)
- Provider of the Year - Canadian: Transform Shared Services Organization (Windsor, Ontario)
- Supplier of the Year - Large: Stryker
- Supplier of the Year - Medium: Aspen Surgical
- Supplier of the Year - Canadian: Johnson & Johnson MedTech
- Collaboration: MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.); Andy Hamilton, assistant vice president of supply chain
- Innovation: UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas); Franklin Lopez, assistant director of logistics operations
- Community Impact: Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.); Cecily Heaton, operations manager of the dependent drug stewardship program
- Commitment to Safety and Security: Smith & Nephew; Monica Rodriguez, human resources service development manager and service performance & quality
- Achieving Financial Agility in Invoicing and Payments: Magnolia Regional Health Center (Corinth, Miss.); Haven Caldwell, executive finance director
- Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain: VCU Health (Richmond, Va.); Josh Plauny, associate vice president of supply chain
- Healthcare Hero: Nattie Leger, MSN, RN, vice president of supply chain value and clinical performance at Ochsner Health (New Orleans)
- Supply Chain Leadership: Frido Pagan, vice president of supply chain for Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)