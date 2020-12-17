FDA authorizes Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test for at-home use

The FDA has authorized Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 test for at-home use. The test was previously authorized for use by a trained professional only.

The test is available by prescription only. It's an antigen test that costs $25 and delivers results in about 15 minutes. Patients can test themselves at home with assistance from a physician through a telehealth visit. Abbott partnered with eMed, a telehealth provider, to help supervise the process.

Anyone 15 years and older can use the test on themselves by collecting a nasal swab. The test comes with an app that helps guide them through the process and displays the results. It can be used on patients as young as 4 years, but adults must give the test to anyone under 15. It's designed for use by those within the first seven days of having symptoms.

The test is the third authorized for emergency use that can be done completely at home.

Abbott has said it expects to deliver 30 million tests in the first quarter of 2021 and another 90 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC.

