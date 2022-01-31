Every state for itself: Sharing of COVID-19 rapid tests ends

A state COVID-19 rapid test exchange program has ceased operation, and more states are stockpiling surplus supplies instead of donating to others with shortages, Kaiser Health News reported Jan. 31.

The state test exchange program was created amid concerns that tests would expire unused, with some states going outside the program to donate to those struggling to meet demand. The surge caused by omicron has led to some states depleting their rapid test supply, leading to competition"for tests.

"Once COVID-19 and its variants began to ramp up and more testing was needed, states no longer had a surplus to provide extra tests," Jasmine Reed, a spokesperson for the CDC, told Kaiser Health News.

While federal health officials are working to get the test exchange program going again, when this will happen is unclear, according to Ms. Reed.