Eli Lilly to invest $27B in manufacturing

Eli Lilly plans to invest $27 billion in four new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the U.S., expanding its domestic production of medications across multiple therapeutic areas.

The investment brings the company's U.S. manufacturing commitments to more than $50 billion since 2020, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the company.

Three of the new sites aim to focus on producing active pharmaceutical ingredients, reshoring small molecule chemical synthesis capabilities and strengthening Eli Lilly's supply chain. The fourth will focus on injectable therapies.

The expansion is expected to create more than 3,000 full-time jobs along with 10,000 construction jobs, the release said.